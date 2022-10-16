Two, including Youth Congress leader, arraigned in AKG Centre attack case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch team probing the AKG Centre attack case has arraigned two more persons, including a woman, as accused. The sleuths have also issued a lookout notice against them as they are absconding. The accused, who were charged with criminal conspiracy under Section 120A of Indian Penal Code, are Suhail Shahjahan, Youth Congress district secretary, and T Navya, a Youth Congress worker of Attipra. Both are close friends of the prime accused, Jithin, who is currently in judicial custody after being arrested in connection with the incident.

Crime branch sources suspect that Suhail Shahjahan had fled the country. After naming them as accused, the FIR stated that the ‘Dio’ scooter used by Jithin for executing the crime belongs to the driver of Suhail Shahjahan. Navya was involved in bringing the scooter to Gowreesapattom in the city from Attipra for handing it over to Jithin. After hurling crackers in front of the CPM headquarters, Jithin returned to Gowreesapattom and handed the scooter back to Navya. Then he travelled in his car to reach Attipra.

The CCTV footage of a car registered in Jithin’s name followed by a Dio scooter was a vital clue in the investigation. “Earlier, during interrogation, Navya admitted that she had handed over the scooter to Jithin. Suhail Shahjahan and Navya were absconding after Jithin was taken into custody. Efforts are on to nab them. A probe is also on to check whether more people are involved in the incident,” a crime branch officer told TNIE.

The crime branch arrested Jithin , a local Youth Congress leader hailing from Manvila, on September 22. A crude explosive was hurled at AKG Centre on June 30 at 11.30 pm. The CPM leaders quickly put the blame on the Congress party, resulting in numerous instances of clashes between CPM and Congress workers in the state. Though a special police team was formed to probe the case, they failed to identify the suspect. The delay in arresting the suspect prompted the state police to hand over the case to the crime branch. Meanwhile, there are reports that the crime branch has arraigned one more person, Subeesh, the scooter owner and driver of Suhail, as accused in the case. However, the crime branch is yet to confirm this.

