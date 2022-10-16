Two school students go missing in Karamana river

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two school students went missing in the Karamana river near Vattiyoorkavu on Saturday after a four-member gang tried to venture into the water for fishing. The missing students are Jibith, 15 and Niranjan, 12, both students of St Mary’s HSS Pattom.

Officials of the fire and rescue services from Chenkalchoola, the scuba diving team, the police, and the local residents continued the search even late at night. Officials said the children ventured into the river at Melekadavu near Moonamoodu around 5pm when the currents and undercurrents were very strong. Many people have drowned in the area in the past as the river has strong undercurrents here. Bathing, swimming, and fishing are prohibited in the area. Despite these restrictions, the students got down into the river and the duo was immediately swept away.

