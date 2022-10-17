Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Expatriate alleges assault, Kerala police say charge baseless

Nabeel, a native of Kallambalam, was allegedly assaulted by the police on October 8. During the inspection, Nabeel, who was on the way to his home, was asked to stop his vehicle. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 30-year-old expatriate complained of police assault after he was summoned to the Kallambalam station in connection with not stopping his motorcycle during a vehicle inspection. Nabeel, a native of Kallambalam, was allegedly assaulted by the police on October 8. During the inspection, Nabeel, who was on the way to his home, was asked to stop his vehicle. 

However, Nabeel said he didn’t notice cops and therefore couldn’t stop the motorcycle. The police noted down the vehicle’s registration number and summoned him to the station the next day. When he reached there, he was taken to the lock-up and assaulted. 

His face and shoulders were injured. When he returned to Abu Dhabi, he could not do labour work and had to come back to Kerala, Nabeel added.

Meanwhile, the Kallambalam police said they had summoned him in connection with a complaint for allegedly involving in a brawl at an auto-rickshaw stand at Kallambalam.

