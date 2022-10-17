Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Minister M B Rajesh asks officials to speed up LIFE proceedings

The minister, after attending a high-level meeting on the project, said the agreement between the respective local-self governments and the beneficiaries will be signed soon.

Published: 17th October 2022 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2022 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

LIFE mission project

Work in progress at the housing colony being built as part of the LIFE mission for the fishing community (File photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh, in a statement issued on Sunday, instructed the officials to speed up the proceedings to hand over the houses built for the beneficiaries who are included in the LIFE Mission 2020 list. 

The minister, after attending a high-level meeting on the project, said the agreement between the respective local-self governments and the beneficiaries will be signed soon. The local bodies will identify those who are facing extreme poverty and their names will be included in the final beneficiary list, he said. Four houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries within a month.

“The state government is aiming to build 1,06,000 houses this financial year. Beneficiaries in the scheduled tribe category will receive Rs 6 lakh as financial assistance, while those in other categories will receive Rs 4 lakh,” he said. So far, 3,11,000 houses have been constructed under the scheme. A total of 4,360 people are yet to enter into an agreement with the government under the scheme. The respective district collectors will examine those who are not included in the list due to coastal regulation zone (CRZ), wetland issues and land ownership issues.  

LSG department additional chief secretary Sarada Muralidharan, LSG principal secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, Kudumbashree executive director Jaffer Malik, and LIFE CEO P B Nooh attended the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LIFE Mission \
India Matters
A man attempts to open an umbrella during a stormy weather as sea water enters Chellanam area following heavy rainfall in Kochi. (File Photo | PTI)
EXPLAINER | Taking a closer look into the cause and effects of climate change 
Image used for representational purposes
Karnataka and the nutrition bomb
Express Illustrations | Sourav Roy)
OMG! Lord Hanuman gets railway eviction notice
Representational Image. (Photo | Pexels) (File Photo)
Many tax benefits of investing in NPS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp