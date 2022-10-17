Minister M B Rajesh asks officials to speed up LIFE proceedings

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh, in a statement issued on Sunday, instructed the officials to speed up the proceedings to hand over the houses built for the beneficiaries who are included in the LIFE Mission 2020 list.

The minister, after attending a high-level meeting on the project, said the agreement between the respective local-self governments and the beneficiaries will be signed soon. The local bodies will identify those who are facing extreme poverty and their names will be included in the final beneficiary list, he said. Four houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries within a month.

“The state government is aiming to build 1,06,000 houses this financial year. Beneficiaries in the scheduled tribe category will receive Rs 6 lakh as financial assistance, while those in other categories will receive Rs 4 lakh,” he said. So far, 3,11,000 houses have been constructed under the scheme. A total of 4,360 people are yet to enter into an agreement with the government under the scheme. The respective district collectors will examine those who are not included in the list due to coastal regulation zone (CRZ), wetland issues and land ownership issues.

LSG department additional chief secretary Sarada Muralidharan, LSG principal secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, Kudumbashree executive director Jaffer Malik, and LIFE CEO P B Nooh attended the meeting.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh, in a statement issued on Sunday, instructed the officials to speed up the proceedings to hand over the houses built for the beneficiaries who are included in the LIFE Mission 2020 list. The minister, after attending a high-level meeting on the project, said the agreement between the respective local-self governments and the beneficiaries will be signed soon. The local bodies will identify those who are facing extreme poverty and their names will be included in the final beneficiary list, he said. Four houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries within a month. “The state government is aiming to build 1,06,000 houses this financial year. Beneficiaries in the scheduled tribe category will receive Rs 6 lakh as financial assistance, while those in other categories will receive Rs 4 lakh,” he said. So far, 3,11,000 houses have been constructed under the scheme. A total of 4,360 people are yet to enter into an agreement with the government under the scheme. The respective district collectors will examine those who are not included in the list due to coastal regulation zone (CRZ), wetland issues and land ownership issues. LSG department additional chief secretary Sarada Muralidharan, LSG principal secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph, Kudumbashree executive director Jaffer Malik, and LIFE CEO P B Nooh attended the meeting.