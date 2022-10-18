A place beside a stream that heralded social reforms in Aruvippuram

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aruvippuram means ‘the bank of a stream’. But a waterfall in the region gives the place on the banks of Neyyar a unique charm. It is assumed that Aruvippuram got its name due to its proximity to the river.

But this scenic village, close to the valley of Koduthooki mala (rocky hill), is quite famous for the Siva temple established by Sree Narayana Guru. The Guru consecrated the Siva idol here in 1888 at a time when people from marginalised castes were not allowed entry to temples. There is a cave on top of this hill that Guru used to visit for meditation.

SNDP Yogam was formed at Aruvippuram in 1903 by Dr Palpu, who is the political father of the Ezhava community. Dr Palpu’s brother P Parameswaran has noted that Guru first went to Aruvippuram in 1883.

In 1884, he went into deep meditation in a cave by the side of the Aruvippuram stream. A boy who was inspired by the Guru at that time was his first disciple. The boy, Ayyappan Pillai, came to be known as Sivalinga Dasa Swami (1859-1919), a great philosopher, spiritualist and poet.

This temple, dedicated to Sree Narayana Guru, became a famous pilgrimage centre in Kerala. The annual Sivaratri celebration here is very famous. People regard Aruvippuram as a holy place. When Guru first came to Aruvippuram, Chattampi Swamikal was also with him. But the latter did not stay there long.

There is also a story surrounding the temple over naming the idol ‘Ezhava Siva’. Ezhava Siva refers to the tongue-in-cheek reply the Guru gave when questioned by a group of Brahmins about the legitimacy of a non-Brahmin consecrating a temple.

This was a major break from tradition as the installation of idols by non-Brahmins was considered blasphemy and Guru belonged to a ‘lower’ caste called the Ezhava community. The sarcasm was meant to highlight the immorality of Brahmins who denied social space and the right to worship to the lower castes.

Guru’s meditation

Dr Palpu’s (who set up the first SNDP Yogam) brother P Parameswaran has noted that Guru first went to Aruvippuram in 1883. In 1884, he went into deep meditation in a cave by the side of the Aruvippuram stream. Later, in 1888, the Guru consecrated the Siva idol here.

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

