Adventure sports: Adrenaline at Akkulam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adventure seekers in the city have something to cheer about, as a slew of thrilling activities await them at the Akkulam Tourist Village. Among the adrenaline-pumping activities set to be launched in the coming days are a 200m-long sky-cycle and 250m-long zip-line. Popular rope adventures like Burma bridge, commando bridge, hanging ladders, etc., have also been set up.

After undergoing a massive transformation over the past few years, Akkulam is set to turn into a nightlife destination, too, as the tourism department plans to relaunch the village as an illumination park. Trampoline, play-house castle, pedal-boats, library with a radio station, and fish spa are some of the other new additions that would be launched at the park.

The department has spent about Rs 70 lakh to introduce the adventure zone at Akkulam. Officials say finishing touches are under way, and the destination would be thrown open to the public soon.

‘Fun for all age-groups’

“Akkulam is located close to the Technopark and Lulu Mall. Hence, it has huge potential,” says a Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society official. “We want the spot to attract children, youngsters, and the elderly alike. All age-groups can enjoy the rides in the adventure zone. Stringent safety inspections are being carried out. Well-trained staff would be engaged to assist guests.”

The tourism council is exploring ways to make the park an interesting place for artists and those in the film field. The boat club and nearby areas are set to be used for an art/cine cafe, where artists and people from the film field can ideate, and hold discussions.

“We cannot restart boating immediately, so we thought of utilising the space for some other purpose,” says the official. “It is an ideal place for creative discussions, and we will set up an open-air theatre, too,” says the official.

The tourism department is holding discussions with the National Institute of Speech and Hearing for setting up a space to display the artworks of differently-abled children.

Nightlife destination

After Kanakakunnu, Akkulam will be the second nightlife destination under the department. “A project is under way to introduce nightlife in the Kazhakootam-Lulu Mall corridor, and Akkulam will be part of it,” says a department official.

“We are planning an illumination park. Theme-based events, and food and music festivals would be organised to keep the park alive at night. During the initial stage, we will operate the park till 11pm.”

Students in full swing

As many as 50 student volunteers from various colleges in the capital are sprucing up the tourism village, and would ensure its upkeep. From artistry to electrical works, the student volunteers, who are part of tourism clubs, have been engaged in face-lift projects.

Notably, Akkulam is one of the three destinations where the services of Tourism Clubs are being used on a pilot basis. “The student volunteers will be engaged in maintenance and collecting feedback,” says a senior tourism official. “These volunteers will monitor cleaning activities as well.”

Currently, the ‘Arteria’ project led by the students is fast-progressing at the destination. “Also, they recently revived the water fountain, which had been lying defunct for long,” says Tourism Club state coordinator Saurav Santhosh.

“Many students from the Women’s Polytechnic College and Government Polytechnic College helped fix electrical issues. This is a huge opportunity for the students.” On an average, Saurav adds, about 50 students work at Akkulam every day. A student volunteer, Balasurya, says she is thrilled to be part of the project. “I like to draw, and am part of the team doing wall art at Akkulam,” says the MG College student. “This doesn’t feel like a task, I enjoy what I am doing.”

Another volunteer from Nedumangad Government College, A Mohammad Aslam, says students get to gain “a lot personally” by being involved in the project. “We are making new friends, and there is knowledge-sharing,” he adds. “We got considerable exposure, especially in electrical works. This is a great experience for us.”

