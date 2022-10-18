Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chief minister to inaugurate silver jubilee celebrations of IBS Software

Starting its journey in 1997 in an 8,000 sqft office space at Technopark with 55 inexperienced engineers in the crew, IBS Software has essayed an inspiring business story in the country.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of IBS Software, a travel technology company based at Thiruvananthapuram Technopark, to mark its 25 years of operations. Over 500 delegates, including the company’s global customers, business leaders, government officials and other stakeholders will attend the event.

Starting its journey in 1997 in an 8,000 sqft office space at Technopark with 55 inexperienced engineers in the crew, IBS Software has essayed an inspiring business story in the country. At present, it has over 3,500 employees from 30 nationalities and has offices in many parts of the world.

It has a business presence in 40 countries, with 150 active customers, including 14 of the 20 leading airlines, 2 of the 5 largest cruise lines, 4 of the top 5 oil companies, and 5 of the top 20 hotel chains.

In the last 15 years, IBS Software acquired seven companies (in Europe, USA, Canada and India), enhancing its software portfolio and ramping up its global talent. Blackstone, the world’s largest private equity firm, is a shareholder in IBS Software.In a 2021 report by Credit Suisse, IBS Software is ranked as the largest unicorn company in Kerala.

“Our unwavering focus on the travel industry, creation of valuable software assets, professionalism of employees, support from successive governments and other stakeholders, are the main reasons for our longevity and success,” said V K Mathews, founder and executive chairman of IBS Software.

