Keralites win ‘skill’ medals in Japan, Korea at International World Skills Competitions

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites Vaisak P and Advaith A J have won big at International World Skills Competitions held in Tokyo and Korea, respectively.

Vaisak, who represented India in the Information Network Cabling Skill category, bagged a medal of excellence at the event held in Kyoto, Tokyo.

Earlier, Vaishak an electronics and communication engineering graduate had won a gold medal at the ‘India Skills - Kerala 2020’ organised jointly by the Kerala Academy of Skill Excellence and the industrial training department.

He topped it up with a gold at the India Skills 2021 national competition held in New Delhi, and qualified for the international meet. Advaith, meanwhile, won the medallion of excellence in web technologies at the championship held in Goyang, South Korea.

A BTech graduate in artificial engineering from Amrita Vishwa Vidhyapeedam, Advaith, too, had bagged gold medals at the state and national championships.

