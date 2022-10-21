Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Tamil Nadu 'goon' killed in Thiruvananthapuram, body chopped and disposed of; two held

A rivalry between the slain gangster and one of the killers is stated to be the motive behind the gruesome murder.

Published: 21st October 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have taken into custody two men hailing from Valiyathura, here, for murdering a gangster from Tamil Nadu, chopping the corpse into pieces before they disposed of the body.

Police identified the killers as Manu Ramesh and Shehin Sha. The victim was a native of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. 

The identity of the victim is expected to be revealed after conducting a DNA matching test.

Police said two legs were found cut off and disposed of in a well inside the sewage treatment plant at Muttathara on August 14. 

A probe launched into the case helped police to unravel more information about the gruesome murder.

Police sources said that accused Manu Ramesh, whose mother hailed from Kanyakumari, was at loggerheads with a gangster from that place. Both Manu and the slain gangster had several criminal cases of serious nature. The gangster reportedly went missing on August 12. Subsequently, Tamil Nadu police registered a man missing case. 

It was while the probe into the case was progressing that the severed legs were recovered from the sewage plant. The city police with the help of Tamil Nadu police studied the recent man-missing cases registered in their limits and came to the conclusion that the body parts they recovered were that of the missing goon.

Further, police checked the connections of the slain goon and found that he had a rival, who hailed from Thiruvananthapuram. Following this, they launched a hunt for Manu and managed to nab him. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to committing the murder. Based on his confession, Manu's accomplice Sha was arrested. He reportedly helped Manu to dispose of the body after slicing it.

