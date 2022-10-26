Deliver hospital projects in time or face action, says Health Minister Veena George

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday warned the companies involved in the construction works of hospitals to finish the projects in time or face action, including removal as the special purpose vehicle of the projects.

She was speaking at a review meeting of construction companies involved in projects under the directorates of health services and medical education.

Earlier, there were complaints that the firms were dragging the project funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The representatives of companies such as Inkel, KHRWS, KSEB, BSNL, Kitco, and Hites attended the meeting.

The minister told them about the need for completing the hospital development projects on time. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the master plan project for Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. She gave directions for the speedier completion of the Kasaragod MCH and hostels in Idukki and Konni MCHs.

