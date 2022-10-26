Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Deliver hospital projects in time or face action, says Health Minister Veena George

She was speaking at a review meeting of construction companies involved in projects under the directorates of health services and medical education. 

Published: 26th October 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday warned the companies involved in the construction works of hospitals to finish the projects in time or face action, including removal as the special purpose vehicle of the projects. 

She was speaking at a review meeting of construction companies involved in projects under the directorates of health services and medical education. 

Earlier, there were complaints that the firms were dragging the project funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The representatives of companies such as Inkel, KHRWS, KSEB, BSNL, Kitco, and Hites attended the meeting.

The minister told them about the need for completing the hospital development projects on time. The meeting also reviewed the implementation of the master plan project for Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. She gave directions for the speedier completion of the Kasaragod MCH and hostels in Idukki and Konni MCHs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp