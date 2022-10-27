Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSUM’s summit on IoT on Friday

The summit will aim at bringing startups relating to all domains of technology on the IoT platform, including smart cities, agritech, meditech, health and automobile. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will organise a summit on the Internet of Things (IoT) on Friday at Park Centre, Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, aiming at bringing stakeholders who are beneficiaries of the IoT products of startups. At the one-day conference, leading industry experts, investors, and government departments focusing on the IoT sector will expose various opportunities, and interact with startup promoters.

A critical enabler for driving digital transformation and unlocking operational efficiency, IoT is one of the key sectors that holds huge potential for promising startups with innovative ideas and scalable products.
As IoT enables machinery and products to communicate with one another without the need for human intervention, the true value of data can be collected through better and faster decision-making, predictive analytics and automation.Artificial intelligence advancements, combined with interconnected devices and real-time communication, facilitate exponential growth in the efficiencies fuelled by IoT.

