‘Need new tech ideas to locate narcotic hubs’, says AN Shamsheer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Information Technology innovators in Kerala must come up with technological ways to locate hubs of narcotics and curb the menace that has been spreading fast among schoolchildren, Speaker A N Shamseer said here on Wednesday. Ideas which can prevent the younger generation from becoming drug addicts must also provide a viable means for teachers and parents of both boys and girls, he said while launching Innovators’ Premier League (IPL 2.0) at Technopark. A flagship mission of KSUM, IPL 2.0 aims to bring awareness and sensitisation of IEDCs (Innovation & Entrepreneurship Development Centres).

“Kerala stands as a model for the entire country when it comes to ensuring a solid startup ecosystem. We have been particularly focused on promoting companies that work towards social betterment,” Shamseer said. The novel project seeks to bring awareness and sensitisation of IEDCs and their activities among students so as to build a competitive entrepreneurial attitude among innovators, thereby creating a pipeline of startups.

IPL had its first edition, which saw a large number of IEDCs come forward to actively participate in collaboration with other communities as well. The second mission comes amid Kerala winning the central government’s 2021 Top Performer Award for the third consecutive year in recognition of the state’s exemplary startup ecosystem.

Currently, Kerala has four venture capital funds with government participation. A corpus of Rs 1,000 crore from these business-expanding projects is available for the benefit of the startups in the state. “Already startups have made use of Rs 75 crore of the corpus,” Shamseer pointed out, recalling that the project had pooled in Rs 2,500 crore during the 2021-22 financial year.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer Anoop P Ambika said Kerala’s youngsters are keen to go abroad for better professional prospects. “That is also why we are trying our best to provide the best among them with an environment that promotes excellent employment opportunities within the state,” he said.

