Anti-narcotic task force ASAAD launched on campuses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Thursday declared the formation of an anti-narcotic task force on campuses named Agents for Social Awareness Against Drugs (ASAAD), comprising volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The minister named the task force ‘ASAAD’ at a function held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium here. ASAAD has been launched as part of the ‘Bodha Poornima’ campaign of the Higher Education Department that aims to rid campuses of narcotics.

Each ASAAD team in a campus will comprise 20 members – 10 each from NCC and NSS. The team will be involved in anti-narcotic campaign on campuses for three years. They will also train and guide upcoming volunteers. Besides general counselling, the ASAAD team members will be imparted sessions in legal awareness and communication skills. The best ASAAD member will be honoured at the campus, district and state levels and certificates will be awarded to them.

General guidelines have also been evolved for the ASAAD members. They will be tasked with maintaining discipline on campuses and to address problems with composure. They will also report sale or use of narcotics to the head of the institution concerned or officials of the Excise or Social Justice departments.

They will also be tasked with keeping a watch on anti-socials and drug peddlers without entering into arguments or use of force. ASAAD at the campus level will have the principal of the institution as chairman and the programme officers of NSS and NCC as secretaries. The executive committee will have senior teachers, PTA representative, NSS-NCC volunteers, representative of the local body, Health Inspector and representatives from Police and Excise departments. A representative of the Social Justice Department and two local social workers will also be part of the executive committee.

The general body will have all employees of the institution and representatives of students, parents and local youth clubs. Class representatives, former students, retired teachers and other employees will also form a part of the general body. The executive committee will meet once in three months and the member secretaries will submit reports. The general body will also meet at the beginning and end of the academic year.

