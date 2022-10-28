Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Anti-narcotic task force ASAAD launched on campuses

The minister named the task force ‘ASAAD’ at a function held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium here.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Higher Education Minister R Bindu interacts with NCC cadets during the formation of Anti-Drug Task Force in colleges in Thiruvananthapuram | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Thursday declared the formation of an anti-narcotic task force on campuses named Agents for Social Awareness Against Drugs (ASAAD), comprising volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The minister named the task force ‘ASAAD’ at a function held at the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium here. ASAAD has been launched as part of the ‘Bodha Poornima’ campaign of the Higher Education Department that aims to rid campuses of narcotics.

Each ASAAD team in a campus will comprise 20 members – 10 each from NCC and NSS. The team will be involved in anti-narcotic campaign on campuses for three years. They will also train and guide upcoming volunteers. Besides general counselling, the ASAAD team members will be imparted sessions in legal awareness and communication skills. The best ASAAD member will be honoured at the campus, district and state levels and certificates will be awarded to them.

General guidelines have also been evolved for the ASAAD members. They will be tasked with maintaining discipline on campuses and to address problems with composure. They will also report sale or use of narcotics to the head of the institution concerned or officials of the Excise or Social Justice departments.

They will also be tasked with keeping a watch on anti-socials and drug peddlers without entering into arguments or use of force. ASAAD at the campus level  will have the principal of the institution as chairman and the programme officers of NSS and NCC as secretaries. The executive committee will have senior teachers, PTA representative, NSS-NCC volunteers, representative of the local body, Health Inspector and representatives from Police and Excise departments. A representative of the Social Justice Department and two local social workers will also be part of the executive committee.

The general body will have all employees of the institution and representatives of students, parents and local youth clubs. Class representatives, former students, retired teachers and other employees will also form a part of the general body. The executive committee will meet once in three months and the member secretaries will submit reports. The general body will also meet at the beginning and end of the academic year.

TO KEEP WATCH ON ANTISOCIAL ELEMENTS
ASAAD members will be tasked with maintaining discipline on campuses and to address problems with composure. They will also report sale or use of narcotics to the head of the institution concerned or officials of the Excise or Social Justice departments. They will also be tasked with keeping a watch on antisocial elements, drug peddlers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Bindu ASAAD NSS
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp