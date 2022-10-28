Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Students to join anti-drug human chain on November 1

This was announced by Higher Education Minister R Bindu at a joint news conference with General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

Published: 28th October 2022 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Drug peddling, Ganja

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  College students across the state will join the anti-drugs human chain to be formed on November 1, Kerala Piravi Day, to mark the end of the first phase of the state government’s ‘No to drugs’ campaign.  The minister added that colleges in Thiruvananthapuram city limits are all geared up  to participate in the state-level anti-drug human chain to be held from Gandhi Park to Vellayamablam Ayyankali square on November 1. This was announced by Higher Education Minister R Bindu at a joint news conference with General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

She said the Higher Education Department had launched a massive anti-narcotic awareness campaign named ‘Bodha Poornima’.The programme marking the end of the first phase of the campus-level ‘Bodha Poornima’ campaign will be held at University College at 11am on November 1. The declaration of the successful completion of the first phase of ‘Bodha Poornima’ in all higher educational institutions will also be held at a different venue on the same day. The minister said a meeting of the heads of institutions under the Higher Education and Technical Education departments was convened to ensure successful conduct of the anti-drug human chain in all campuses.

The students will participate in the human chain on campuses either from 11am to 12noon or from 3pm to 4pm.The formation of human chain will be followed by an anti-drugs pledge. Students will also conduct symbolic burning of narcotic substances.

The programmes will be held under the aegis of Jagratha Samithis at the college level comprising parents, political and social workers and former students.Bindu said the Higher Education Department’s call for short film entries for a contest as part of ‘Bodha Poornima’ has evoked a rousing response.  Prizes will be given to best short films, story, poem, essay and e-poster at the state-level function marking the end of the first phase of the campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp