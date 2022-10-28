Thiruvananthapuram: Students to join anti-drug human chain on November 1

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: College students across the state will join the anti-drugs human chain to be formed on November 1, Kerala Piravi Day, to mark the end of the first phase of the state government’s ‘No to drugs’ campaign. The minister added that colleges in Thiruvananthapuram city limits are all geared up to participate in the state-level anti-drug human chain to be held from Gandhi Park to Vellayamablam Ayyankali square on November 1. This was announced by Higher Education Minister R Bindu at a joint news conference with General Education Minister V Sivankutty.

She said the Higher Education Department had launched a massive anti-narcotic awareness campaign named ‘Bodha Poornima’.The programme marking the end of the first phase of the campus-level ‘Bodha Poornima’ campaign will be held at University College at 11am on November 1. The declaration of the successful completion of the first phase of ‘Bodha Poornima’ in all higher educational institutions will also be held at a different venue on the same day. The minister said a meeting of the heads of institutions under the Higher Education and Technical Education departments was convened to ensure successful conduct of the anti-drug human chain in all campuses.

The students will participate in the human chain on campuses either from 11am to 12noon or from 3pm to 4pm.The formation of human chain will be followed by an anti-drugs pledge. Students will also conduct symbolic burning of narcotic substances.

The programmes will be held under the aegis of Jagratha Samithis at the college level comprising parents, political and social workers and former students.Bindu said the Higher Education Department’s call for short film entries for a contest as part of ‘Bodha Poornima’ has evoked a rousing response. Prizes will be given to best short films, story, poem, essay and e-poster at the state-level function marking the end of the first phase of the campaign.

