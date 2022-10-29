Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MLA Eldose Kunnapillil’s lawyers booked for offering money to complainant

Eldose is named as the first accused in the case.

Eldose Kunnapillil (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vanchiyoor police have booked three lawyers and a YouTube channel owner for allegedly assaulting and offering money to the woman, who had levelled rape charge against Perumbavoor MLA Eldose Kunnapillil, during a compromise talk at their office.

Lawyers Sudheer Kuttiyani, Jose and Alex were named as the second, third and fourth accused, respectively, while Ragam Radhakrishnan, who runs a YouTube channel, has been named as the fifth accused.

Eldose is named as the first accused in the case. The police informed the Additional District and Sessions Court of this development while considering the anticipatory bail plea moved by the 44-year-old legislator. The hearing of the anticipatory bail plea has been posted on Monday.

Eldose Kunnapillil
