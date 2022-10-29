Aishwarya Unni R By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Not many might be aware that the capital city was once home to a 1,200-year-old university. This ancient institution focussed on higher education and had more subjects than Nalanda or Takshashila. The Kanthalloor Sala, known as the Nalanda of South India.

“There’s no evidence proving exactly when it was founded. But this university must have existed before the 9th century. Some say, Kanyakumari and Parthivapuram Salas are copies of Kanthalloor, which was built by Raja Karunandhakam,” says historian M G Sashibhooshan. Students from other countries, including Sri Lanka, used to come here to study, he adds.

As per available data, the university taught around 65 subjects, including grammar, Mimamsa darshan, painting, music, drama, dance, natyam, yoga sastra, mineralogy and chemistry.It had the makings of a Vedic school with classrooms built of stones. There were around 95 students in a batch. Only Brahmin students were allowed and women were restricted from entering the premises. If students were found talking to women, they were given minor punishments.

Though the exact location of the university has been a topic of debate for a long time, it’s assessed that the university functioned in an area extending from Vizhinjam to Poovar. According to records, Kanthalloor Sala was later shifted from Vizhinjam to Valiyasala.

“There’s no proper evidence for the same. Some say, the university was in Vizhinjam and was known as Valia Chola Sala Purayidam. In the 14th century Ananthapuri Varnam, it is said three halls in Kanthalloor Sala could be seen in and around Valiyasala. This led to the assumption that the university was in Valiyasala,” says Sashibhooshan.

After efforts by Sashibhooshan and Jayarajan G Valiyasala, a stone inscription related to Kanthallor Sala, along with an old well, was discovered near Valiyasala Kanthalloor Temple.

