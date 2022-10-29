Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The Nalanda of South India

The Kanthalloor Sala, known as the Nalanda of South India.

Published: 29th October 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishwarya Unni R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Not many might be aware that the capital city was once home to a 1,200-year-old university. This ancient institution focussed on higher education and had more subjects than Nalanda or Takshashila. The Kanthalloor Sala, known as the Nalanda of South India.

“There’s no evidence proving exactly when it was founded. But this university must have existed before the 9th century. Some say, Kanyakumari and Parthivapuram Salas are copies of Kanthalloor, which was built by Raja Karunandhakam,” says historian M G Sashibhooshan. Students from other countries, including Sri Lanka, used to come here to study, he adds.

As per available data, the university taught around 65 subjects, including grammar, Mimamsa darshan, painting, music, drama, dance, natyam, yoga sastra, mineralogy and chemistry.It had the makings of a Vedic school with classrooms built of stones. There were around 95 students in a batch. Only Brahmin students were allowed and women were restricted from entering the premises. If students were found talking to women, they were given minor punishments.

Though the exact location of the university has been a topic of debate for a long time, it’s assessed that the university functioned in an area extending from Vizhinjam to Poovar. According to records, Kanthalloor Sala was later shifted from Vizhinjam to Valiyasala.

“There’s no proper evidence for the same. Some say, the university was in Vizhinjam and was known as Valia Chola Sala Purayidam. In the 14th century Ananthapuri Varnam, it is said three halls in Kanthalloor Sala could be seen in and around Valiyasala. This led to the assumption that the university was in Valiyasala,” says Sashibhooshan.

After efforts by Sashibhooshan and Jayarajan G Valiyasala, a stone inscription related to Kanthallor Sala, along with an old well, was discovered near Valiyasala Kanthalloor Temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanthalloor Sala Nalanda
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp