Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Education dept announces inquiry into student’s ordeal at Cotton Hill HSS

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has entrusted Director of General Education K Jeevan Babu to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

Published: 30th October 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has announced an inquiry into the incident in which a girl student had to face a bitter experience from the examiner after she complained of uneasiness during an examination held at Government Cotton Hill, HSS, in the capital.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has entrusted Director of General Education K Jeevan Babu to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. Neha Krishna, a national badminton player and plus-two student, had an allergic reaction while appearing for a plus-one improvement examination at the school on Thursday. Though she pleaded with the examiner to relieve her from the examination hall and to inform her mother about her ill health and uneasiness, the examiner did not allow her to leave the hall. Instead, she asked her to sit and complete the examination.

According to the Facebook post, the principal too refused to let the student call her parents. However, after an hour the student was allowed to call her mother. But by that time, her condition turned worse. When the student’s mother Bismi Krishna reached the school, she found her daughter sitting in front of the school. The mother alleged that even after the girl was admitted to a hospital, the school authorities did not call her to check her whereabouts.

The principal said that the school authorities were unaware of the disease of the student as she rarely came to school due to practise sessions and tournaments, said the Facebook post.Following this, Bismi wrote about their experience on her Facebook post, and it eventually turned controversial. Later, she called on minister Sivankutty and raised the issue. The minister visited Neha at her home on Saturday and assured her of all  necessary assistance. He clarified that the matter is being taken up very seriously.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp