Kerala Education dept announces inquiry into student’s ordeal at Cotton Hill HSS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The general education department has announced an inquiry into the incident in which a girl student had to face a bitter experience from the examiner after she complained of uneasiness during an examination held at Government Cotton Hill, HSS, in the capital.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has entrusted Director of General Education K Jeevan Babu to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. Neha Krishna, a national badminton player and plus-two student, had an allergic reaction while appearing for a plus-one improvement examination at the school on Thursday. Though she pleaded with the examiner to relieve her from the examination hall and to inform her mother about her ill health and uneasiness, the examiner did not allow her to leave the hall. Instead, she asked her to sit and complete the examination.

According to the Facebook post, the principal too refused to let the student call her parents. However, after an hour the student was allowed to call her mother. But by that time, her condition turned worse. When the student’s mother Bismi Krishna reached the school, she found her daughter sitting in front of the school. The mother alleged that even after the girl was admitted to a hospital, the school authorities did not call her to check her whereabouts.

The principal said that the school authorities were unaware of the disease of the student as she rarely came to school due to practise sessions and tournaments, said the Facebook post.Following this, Bismi wrote about their experience on her Facebook post, and it eventually turned controversial. Later, she called on minister Sivankutty and raised the issue. The minister visited Neha at her home on Saturday and assured her of all necessary assistance. He clarified that the matter is being taken up very seriously.

