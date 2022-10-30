Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Man arrested for beating woman doctor at hospital

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Cantonment police for allegedly beating a woman duty doctor at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 25-year-old man was arrested by Cantonment police for allegedly beating a woman duty doctor at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. The arrested is Waseer, a resident of Manacaud.

According to police, the incident took place around 4.30pm at the Surgery Outpatient (OP) section of the hospital. When Waseer entered the OP to consult the doctor for pain due to bladder stone disease, she advised him to get admitted to the hospital. He refused it and started a heated argument with her.

Soon, other staff rushed to the room, and he harshly beat on her hand in front of them. The doctor had swelling in her hand, and she informed the police. The police said Waseer has been charged under Section 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman); Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty); and Section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty).

“The suspect will be produced before the magistrate and will be remanded in judicial custody. We had taken him to a hospital and medicines were prescribed, including an injection. He is booked for non-bailable offences as he had beaten the doctor even after she advised him to get admitted to the hospital, “ said B M Shafi, Cantonment inspector of police.

