Thiruvananthapuram museum molestation incident: Police still clueless about culprit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police probing the sexual assault on a woman, who was jogging on the museum premises on Wednesday, are still clueless about the culprit. Based on the information provided by the survivor, the Museum police released a sketch of the suspect on Friday. On Saturday, Aswathi Nair, of Kuravankonam, released CCTV footage of a man who looked similar to the person in the sketch, attempting to break into her house on the same day the molestation incident happened. The survivor has identified the attacker from the footage.

She told reporters that the man in the footage could be the assailant as he was slim, had a beard, and was wearing a white shirt. “From the visuals, I can confirm that this is the person who attacked me. Though he was wearing a sleeveless vest at the time of the attack, I saw him wearing a white shirt after he got into a car that was parked near the gate opposite to the corporation office,” the woman said.

It was a scary experience for Aswathi to watch a thief trying to break into her house. She said that if not for the long iron latch inside the door, he would have entered the house. The attacker even tried to smash the door’s lock with a hammer. But, as she was sleeping, she could not hear the sound. Later, the thief abandoned the hammer, which was recovered by the police. It was Aswathy’s husband Anil Nair, who is abroad, who checked the CCTV camera visuals the next morning and alerted his wife about the futile effort of the thief. “Now, I have a feeling that my children and I are not safe in our own house. There were eight CCTV cameras installed and a few of them were apparently tilted by the thief to avoid his face being registered. Fortunately, he did not see one of the cameras kept on the first-floor landing, in which his face was captured clearly. From the CCTV visuals, it is clear that the suspect in the molestation case and the one who tried to break into my house are the same”, said Aswathi.

Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram city deputy commissioner of police Ajit Kumar told TNIE there is no confirmation so far that the person in the CCTV footage is the real culprit in the molestation incident. “A probe is on to trace the culprit. So far, we have not been able to identify the suspect. We cannot confirm that the man in the CCTV footage at Kuravankonam is the same person. However, efforts are on and the culprit will be brought to book soon, “he said.

The 36-year-old woman was assaulted by an unidentified man on the museum compound during her morning walk. The bearded man in a white sleeveless T-shirt and black trousers tried to grab the woman when she was approaching the gate near the corporation office. The incident occurred at around 4.45am. When she resisted the move, he fled, scaled the fence, and escaped. She immediately alerted security guard, who in turn alerted the nearby police station. However, they could not apprehend him. In one of the CCTV visuals, the man was seen fleeing the place even as the woman tried to chase him down.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police probing the sexual assault on a woman, who was jogging on the museum premises on Wednesday, are still clueless about the culprit. Based on the information provided by the survivor, the Museum police released a sketch of the suspect on Friday. On Saturday, Aswathi Nair, of Kuravankonam, released CCTV footage of a man who looked similar to the person in the sketch, attempting to break into her house on the same day the molestation incident happened. The survivor has identified the attacker from the footage. She told reporters that the man in the footage could be the assailant as he was slim, had a beard, and was wearing a white shirt. “From the visuals, I can confirm that this is the person who attacked me. Though he was wearing a sleeveless vest at the time of the attack, I saw him wearing a white shirt after he got into a car that was parked near the gate opposite to the corporation office,” the woman said. It was a scary experience for Aswathi to watch a thief trying to break into her house. She said that if not for the long iron latch inside the door, he would have entered the house. The attacker even tried to smash the door’s lock with a hammer. But, as she was sleeping, she could not hear the sound. Later, the thief abandoned the hammer, which was recovered by the police. It was Aswathy’s husband Anil Nair, who is abroad, who checked the CCTV camera visuals the next morning and alerted his wife about the futile effort of the thief. “Now, I have a feeling that my children and I are not safe in our own house. There were eight CCTV cameras installed and a few of them were apparently tilted by the thief to avoid his face being registered. Fortunately, he did not see one of the cameras kept on the first-floor landing, in which his face was captured clearly. From the CCTV visuals, it is clear that the suspect in the molestation case and the one who tried to break into my house are the same”, said Aswathi. Meanwhile, Thiruvananthapuram city deputy commissioner of police Ajit Kumar told TNIE there is no confirmation so far that the person in the CCTV footage is the real culprit in the molestation incident. “A probe is on to trace the culprit. So far, we have not been able to identify the suspect. We cannot confirm that the man in the CCTV footage at Kuravankonam is the same person. However, efforts are on and the culprit will be brought to book soon, “he said. The 36-year-old woman was assaulted by an unidentified man on the museum compound during her morning walk. The bearded man in a white sleeveless T-shirt and black trousers tried to grab the woman when she was approaching the gate near the corporation office. The incident occurred at around 4.45am. When she resisted the move, he fled, scaled the fence, and escaped. She immediately alerted security guard, who in turn alerted the nearby police station. However, they could not apprehend him. In one of the CCTV visuals, the man was seen fleeing the place even as the woman tried to chase him down.