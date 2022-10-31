Sexual assault case: Five days on, police grill 10 but fail to identify culprit in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five days after a lady doctor was sexually assaulted near the Museum premise while she was on an early morning walk, the police are still groping in the dark over the identity of the culprit.

Meanwhile, the police informed that a 13-member team led by cantonment Assistant Commissioner Dinraj will probe the case. The police have so far collected photographs of 10 people which were shown to the victim, but she did not identify them.

As she was doubtful about one of the person's photo shown to her, he was summoned to the station. The man, a native of Nedumangad, was later let off after the police ascertained that he was not the culprit, the sources said. The photographs of some of the people, who were earlier involved in similar crimes and some workers of the Museum, were also shown to her. However, she replied in negative, said an officer.

"We have so far been unable to crack the case. We are now using the CCTV visuals and the sketch prepared, and employing trial and error method. It might take some time, but we are hopeful of nabbing the culprit soon," said the officer. A 13-member team led by cantonment Assistant Commissioner Dinraj will probe the case.

Meanwhile, the police are checking whether it was the same person who had turned up at Kuravankonam on Saturday night. The CCTV visuals of a man walking near houses in Kuravankonam under suspicious circumstances have been accessed by the cops. They are checking whether it is the same person who attacked the woman near the Museum.

The 36-year-old medical practitioner was sexually assaulted on Wednesday early morning by a bearded man in white sleeveless T-shirt and black trouser. He molested her when she was approaching the Museum gate near the Corporation office. The museum compound in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram is the most preferred morning walk destination of the city's elite, including top police officials.

In her complaint, the woman said the man arrived in a white car. When she resisted his move, he fled, scaled the fence, and escaped. She immediately alerted the museum security, who in turn notified the nearby police station. However, they could not apprehend him. In one of the CCTV visuals, the man was seen fleeing the place even as the woman tried to chase him down.

