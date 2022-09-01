Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cabinet nod for rent for families in camps

Earlier a cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday had decided to allocate 10 acres of land at Muttathara near the coast for rehabilitation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to provide Rs 5,500 monthly to 335 families living in the relief camps at Valiyathura to find rented accommodations till they are rehabilitated. A draft bill to cancel the bill that approved the handing over of Waqf Board appointments to PSC was also approved.

The cabinet has decided to construct flats on a land identified at Muttathara for the rehabilitation of fishers affected by coastal erosion. The decisions came after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the assembly of the same. The Latin Church representatives said the money allocated was inadequate to get rented accommodation.

Earlier a cabinet sub-committee meeting on Monday had decided to allocate 10 acres of land at Muttathara near the coast for rehabilitation. The animal husbandry department (AHD) will provide eight acres of land and the corporation will cede 2 acres for the housing project involving flats for 3,000 families.

