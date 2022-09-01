Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPM-BJP clash? Prohibitory orders issued at Vattiyoorkavu

The attack occurred when the leaders were visiting the area where party flags were found destroyed on Saturday night.

Published: 01st September 2022 06:55 AM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prohibitory orders have been issued in Vattiyoorkavu police station limits till September 6 in the wake of a special branch report suggesting possibilities of CPM-BJP clashes. The immediate trigger was the attack on DYFI district president V Anoop and seven other local party leaders by a group of RSS-BJP men at Manikandeswaram near Vattiyoorkavu on Sunday.

The attack occurred when the leaders were visiting the area where party flags were found destroyed on Saturday night.The special branch had reported that the attack on DYFI leaders could be a spillover of the violence that erupted between the ABVP and CPM workers at Vanchiyoor on Friday.

