Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cotton Hill school to celebrate Onam today

After a hiatus of two years, the students of Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School will celebrate Onam in its full fervour on Friday.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

(Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a hiatus of two years, the students of Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School will celebrate Onam in its full fervour on Friday. As many as 4,200 students will take part. Traditional onasadya, athapookalam and cultural programmes are being organised on the campus. Sadya is being prepared with vegetables and groceries contributed by students as part of the ‘Kalavara nirakkal’ programme conducted by the school.

“We decided to set up a kalavara to ensure the participation of students and their response was overwhelming. We are preparing sadya for 4,500 people. We planned the event two weeks ago. It’s been testing times for everyone and the students were missing such big gatherings and celebrations. Pandemic days are over and this is part of our effort to make them feel normal,” said principal headmistress Shamy P B.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will inaugurate the event. As part of the celebrations, students will arrange 101 floral carpets. In addition, the staff and teachers will also make a pookkalam.

“We are not collecting any money from students for the conduct of the event and we have mobilised vegetables and groceries more than required and the excess vegetables and groceries would be distributed among deserving students,” Shamy added.

“As many as 14 swings have been hung on trees on the campus. We want children to enjoy and have fun. We have never organised such celebrations which would be attended by around 5,000 people,” said chairman Pradeep R, School Management Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp