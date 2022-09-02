Cotton Hill school to celebrate Onam today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a hiatus of two years, the students of Cotton Hill Higher Secondary School will celebrate Onam in its full fervour on Friday. As many as 4,200 students will take part. Traditional onasadya, athapookalam and cultural programmes are being organised on the campus. Sadya is being prepared with vegetables and groceries contributed by students as part of the ‘Kalavara nirakkal’ programme conducted by the school.

“We decided to set up a kalavara to ensure the participation of students and their response was overwhelming. We are preparing sadya for 4,500 people. We planned the event two weeks ago. It’s been testing times for everyone and the students were missing such big gatherings and celebrations. Pandemic days are over and this is part of our effort to make them feel normal,” said principal headmistress Shamy P B.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil will inaugurate the event. As part of the celebrations, students will arrange 101 floral carpets. In addition, the staff and teachers will also make a pookkalam.

“We are not collecting any money from students for the conduct of the event and we have mobilised vegetables and groceries more than required and the excess vegetables and groceries would be distributed among deserving students,” Shamy added.

“As many as 14 swings have been hung on trees on the campus. We want children to enjoy and have fun. We have never organised such celebrations which would be attended by around 5,000 people,” said chairman Pradeep R, School Management Committee.

