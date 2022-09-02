Fair deal! Buy fruits, veggies at 30% discount at agri dept’s Onam stalls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State agriculture department has come up with elaborate measures including more than 2,000 Onam fairs to help control the prices of vegetables and fruits. Locally produced fruits and vegetables are sold at 30% discount at these fairs. Mobile shops have also been launched in the wake of the festival season, said a statement from the agriculture minister’s office.

According to the department, the fairs will be of benefit to both customers and farmers. The purchase price given to farmers is 10% more than the prevailing price. A price-monitoring committee comprising representatives of the agriculture department, horticorp and Vegetable and Fruit Promotion Council Keralam (VFPCK) has been formed to fix uniform price in each district. Nineteen refrigerator vans have been launched to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables to customers. The agriculture department procures vegetables unavailable in the state from farmers’ collectives in other states.

Kerala is the only state where support prices have been announced for 16 vegetables. All registered farmers will benefit from this. The Horticorp is procuring produces from local farmers through 13 district procurement centres and six sub-centres. They are sold through the Horticorp stalls. Sales are also done through the stalls of VFPCK, eco shops, Kudumbashree and self help groups.

Festival lighting

The festival lighting in Thiruvananthapuram city was switched on by Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas and Revenue Minister K Rajan. Riyas said the festival leads people from darkness to light.Rajan said this year’s festival is more affordable to people. The government expects huge participation in festivities considering that they had to be cancelled in the previous years due to the pandemic and flood. More stretches have been lit up in the capital this year.

Additional ones include the Vellayambalam- Sasthamagalam stretch. The Kovalam junction will also be lit up. The inauguration of the lighting ceremony was presided over by Food Minister G R Anil. MLAs V K Prasanth, C K Hareendran, councillors Reena K S and Amsu Vamadevan attended.

