Global recognition for Experion Technologies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experion Technologies, an IT solutions company based in Kochi, that provides digital solutions, has been listed in the Inc 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in the US for the fifth year in a row.

The company has recorded a revenue rate of 294% and has climbed up nearly 100 places since 2021. The company’s employee strength grew over 70% while adding several Fortune 500 companies to its clientele across the US, Asia, Australia, and Europe.

As a technology partner to 350+ customers across 35 countries, Experion has been recognised for its core expertise in digital product engineering services.

“This achievement demonstrates our growth and the value we deliver, harnessing our product engineering capabilities. This is a step forward to becoming the most trusted partner for our customers,” said Binu Jacob, managing director and CEO of Experion Technologies.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Experion Technologies, an IT solutions company based in Kochi, that provides digital solutions, has been listed in the Inc 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in the US for the fifth year in a row. The company has recorded a revenue rate of 294% and has climbed up nearly 100 places since 2021. The company’s employee strength grew over 70% while adding several Fortune 500 companies to its clientele across the US, Asia, Australia, and Europe. As a technology partner to 350+ customers across 35 countries, Experion has been recognised for its core expertise in digital product engineering services. “This achievement demonstrates our growth and the value we deliver, harnessing our product engineering capabilities. This is a step forward to becoming the most trusted partner for our customers,” said Binu Jacob, managing director and CEO of Experion Technologies.