Karunakara Guru’s vision a blessing for all: Goa Guv Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The spiritual vision of Karunakara Guru is a blessing for the present and future generations, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has said. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the public meeting held as part of the Santhigiri Navapoojitham celebrations.

“Karunakara Guru embodied the total essence of India’s spirituality and showed a new way of life. Guru’s thoughts are meant to mould society in a particular way, with its foundation deeply rooted in spirituality,” he said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil presided over the function and Lulu Group chairman M A Yusuff Ali was the chief guest. Sri Lanka’s Tourism Minister Harin Fernando delivered the keynote address. Latin Archbishop Thomas J Netto released the Navapoojitham souvenir.

The Goa Governor, Sri Lankan minister and M A Yusuff Ali were honoured by members of the Gurudharma Prakashasabha. Santhigiri Ashram president Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi, general secretary Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi and organising secretary Swami Gurumithran Jnana Thapaswi attended the function.

Fire and Rescue Service Director General B Sandhya, who completed 35 years of meritorious service in the Kerala Police, was felicitated at the ceremony. BJP State Secretary J R Padmakumar, Sindhuram Charities chairman Sabeer Thirumala, Pothencode grama panchayat president T R Anil, K Omanakutty and M Kamalalakshmi attended the function.

