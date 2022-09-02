Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Opposition wants buffer zone order withdrawn, govt refuses to budge

The Opposition, which raised the buffer zone issue through a notice for adjournment motion, wanted the government to withdraw the government order.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

Kerala minister P Rajeeve (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Law Minister P Rajeeve on Thursday informed the assembly that there is no need to cancel the 2019 government order on the one-km buffer zone around ecologically sensitive zones. The Opposition, which raised the buffer zone issue through a notice for adjournment motion, wanted the government to withdraw the government order.

“The government has not cancelled the 2019 order, which followed a cabinet decision. This is because the decision was to issue a draft notification on buffer zones with 0-1 km radius. The lower limit of ‘zero’ can be invoked to exclude human habitats in close proximity to the forest from being declared as a buffer zone,” he said.

Rajeeve said nowhere in the order it has been stated that one-km buffer zone is mandatory. “The draft notification is aimed at inviting people’s response to it and prepare the final notification on its basis. A high-level meeting convened by the state forest minister in September 2020 decided to exempt human habitats and state and Central government institutions from the purview of the buffer zone. The meeting decided to invoke the zero clause to exclude human habitats. Cancelling the 2019 order will send a wrong message,” he said.

