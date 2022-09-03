Haste makes waste: Projects inaugurated by Kerala govt, but yet to take off

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers have, of late, been on an inauguration spree, hastily launching ‘incomplete projects’ in the state capital. Social observers, however, point out that some of these projects are yet to be available or accessible to the public and the beneficiaries targeted.

Kerala Savari App is a glaring example. Touted to be the first-ever government online auto-cab platform in India, the app was launched by the CM on August 17. It was widely tom-tommed, trended on social media and made headlines. But, in reality, the app is yet to take off.

‘Likely to be up on Monday ‘

Developed by IIT Palakkad for Rs 30 crore, the app is expected to provide auto and taxi rides at reasonable rates. The idea of introducing a state-owned auto-cab booking app was conceived in 2017. It was developed with the cooperation of the Motor Workers Welfare Board and the Labour Department.

An official associated with the project says the app would be available for the public in a few days. “The app is very much ready for launch, but it didn’t happen as expected because of the delay in getting the approval from Google Playstore,” he adds.

“The app is huge and Google would approve it only after scrutinising its privacy and security aspects. The app has three gateways payment, map and SMS. They do crash tests on android phones. Normally, Playstore approves apps within 15 working days. We are expecting the app to go online from Monday or Tuesday.”

So far, about 550 autorickshaw and taxi drivers have enrolled under Kerala Savari. “We have fixed the service charge at 8%; private operators take 20 to 30%,” says the official. “Private operators charge more during peak hours, but Kerala Savari will offer services at uniform rates.” As per the understanding, 6 per cent of the service charge would go to IIT Palakkad and the remaining 2 per cent to the state government and schemes for the drivers.

A scene from the launch of Kerala Savari app at Kanakakkunnu | Vincent Pulickal

‘Across state in a year’

Getting more drivers to join Kerala Savari is a major challenge ahead, says another official who is part of the project. “Drivers who have enrolled so far are already affiliated to other private platforms,” he notes.“It is going to be a huge task to bring in more drivers. We have formed a team to raise awareness among the drivers and help them migrate to the new platform. We have already completed three training programmes for the drivers. Our aim is to roll out the project across Kerala within a year.”

Launched on a pilot basis in the capital city, the project will have vehicles “branded with Kerala Savari stickers”, the official says. “Passenger safety will be given utmost priority. Police clearance certificate is mandatory for enrolling on the new platform. There will be panic buttons for the drivers and passengers,” he adds. “Once fully operational, 70 per cent of the total vehicles would be autos. The number of taxis has gone down since the pandemic.”

Vending ire

Another hasty launch was the smart vending zone at RKV Lane. It was implemented by the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) at RKV Lane. The then local self-government minister M V Govindan launched the first designated vending zone in an eventful manner on August 22. The beneficiaries of the project, however, are still running from pillar to post to get allotments. The idea was to open the zone ahead of Onam. However, the civic body is yet to allocate shops to the shortlisted traders, leaving them uncertain.

‘Demanding huge amounts’

The zone, which can accommodate 42 traders, was set up by SCTL at a cost of `3 crore. As many as 35 traders were displaced from RKV Lane to set up the smart vending zone. They say now the corporation is demanding advance deposits and Rs 5,000 as monthly rent.

“Why did they inaugurate the zone if they cannot hand it over?” laments Padmini, a displaced street vendor who had been running a tea shack at RKV Lane for the past 23 years. “Now they are demanding huge amounts as deposits, which many of us are unable to raise. We requested loans, but they are not ready to give. When they came up with this project, we had moved without any protest.” Padmini alleges foul play in the allotment process of the new stalls. “Trade unions are trying to meddle with the process; they want to push their people on the list,” she says.

‘Corp makes us beg’

“Survival has become a struggle,” says Rosemary, another displaced street vendor, who ran a shack at RKV Lane for the past 30 years. “I am the sole breadwinner in my family. I am a widow and both my children are sick.” She adds vendors were “forced to move when they came up with this project”. The corporation’s promises of “protection for street vendors” have fallen flat, she says.

“They evict peopl+e like us, and make us beg for rehabilitation,” says Rosemary. “I keep going to the corporation office almost every day, but don’t get any positive results. Onam is a crucial time of the year. This season, too, looks dreary like the past two years.”

‘Vendors have to give a deposit’

A senior corporation official points to paperwork. “Power and water connections are in the name of the corporation. So traders will have to give a deposit before occupying the space,” he says. “We have formed a sub-committee to negotiate with the traders, and finalise the agreements.”

Works standing committee chairman D R Anil says the corporation has been unable to allot shops because of “disputes” with traders. “We have to reach a consensus with them regarding the agreement, only then can we allot the spaces,” he adds. “We hope to open the vending zone before Thiruvonam.”

