Post pandemic, Kerala witnessing surge in air travel: Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has been witnessing a surge in air travel after fierce spells of Covid, PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas has said. He was addressing the 'TVM and Connectivity Summit' organised by the Trivandrum Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday. The summit was organised to attract more national and international airlines to Thiruvananthapuram airport.

"The first quarter of 2022-23 clocked a 72.48 % rise in domestic travel, with Thiruvananthapuram district alone registering 6.9 lakh tourists," he said.

The minister said that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta offer scope for a wide range of tourism activities. He stressed the need to galvanise business meets and wellness packages in the three districts. "With safe journeys, accommodation and food that we continue to offer in the post-pandemic era, tourism is back on its path to recovery in Kerala," he added.

Transport Minister, Antony Raju, who spoke about 'Growth-focused integrated transport system', pointed out the vitality of waterways as a popular means of travel in the coastal state which has a lot of rivers, backwaters, and canals. "The government is working towards realising a planned route that facilitates navigation of 516 km between Kovalam near Thiruvananthapuram and Bekal in Kasaragod," he said. Shashi Tharoor, MP, said that air routes in Kerala remain under-served even as the slender state has as many as four airports.

"We are yet to fulfil the potential of tourism using increased connectivity," he said, citing the possible promotion of air travel between his constituency Thiruvananthapuram and his native Palakkad, 300 km north. Such short-distance flying facilities exist in Europe, the USA and East Asia, he pointed out, citing how they have contributed to economic growth.

The summit, with focus on the three Kerala districts along with Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli of southern Tamil Nadu, sought to turn a new chapter in their connectivity, considering the immense potential this belt possessed across domains.

Adani Group vice-president (Finance) Jeet Adani spoke on how collective and dedicated efforts by stakeholders can promote southern India's exotic locations, ayurveda and wellness hubs. "Strengthening knowledge economy, building health infrastructure, and developing exciting entertainment infrastructure are equally important. Stakeholders in aviation sector must carry out a five-point agenda to boost air connectivity that can enhance the overall economic and social enhancement of deep-south India, he said.

