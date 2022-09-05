Refurbished Captain Lakshmi Park attracts more visitors 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Captain Lakshmi Park at Kanakakunnu, which was out of bounds for the public for several decades, has now garnered attention following its reopening. The refurbishment was initiated by the city corporation by spending Rs 1.92 crore through Thiruvananthapuram Smart City Limited.

The park, situated opposite the Kanakakunnu Palace, was in shambles for years. The sprawling land belongs to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Due to its elevation, it offers a picturesque view of the Kanakakunnu Palace and the adjoining museum and zoo campus.

A KWA official told TNIE that the waterfalls inside the park, which have been nostalgic to the old-time city dwellers, have also been re-launched ahead of the festive season. “The renovated Captain Lakshmi Park has got a chess court, rope bridge, open gym, food kiosk and roller skating area. The park has been landscaped and CCTV cameras have also been installed”, the official said.

Tia Mathew, a six-year-old girl of Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram, who came to visit the park with her friends was excited to explore the new area. Till now, they used to visit the children’s park inside the museum campus.

“What I loved the most here is that, unlike the museum children’s park, Captain Lakshmi Park is not very crowded. But I wish there were more items to play with,” Tia told TNIE. It was during the tenure of former KWA managing director, K Ramachandran, that steps were taken to modernise the area.

The Kerala Agri Horticultural Society along with the tourism department used to hold the annual flower show during the ‘80s and ‘90s at the park.

Unfortunately, by early 2000, the park became out of bounds for the public. Ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the statue of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru after the government allotted 19.81 cents of land next to the refurbished park.

