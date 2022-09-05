Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Refurbished Captain Lakshmi Park attracts more visitors 

The Captain Lakshmi Park at Kanakakunnu, which was out of bounds for the public for several decades, has now garnered attention following its reopening.

Published: 05th September 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Children play at the refurbished Captain Lakshmi Park opposite to the Kanakakunnu Palace | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Captain Lakshmi Park at Kanakakunnu, which was out of bounds for the public for several decades, has now garnered attention following its reopening. The refurbishment was initiated by the city corporation by spending Rs 1.92 crore through Thiruvananthapuram Smart City Limited.    

The park, situated opposite the Kanakakunnu Palace, was in shambles for years. The sprawling land belongs to the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Due to its elevation, it offers a picturesque view of the Kanakakunnu Palace and the adjoining museum and zoo campus. 

A KWA official told TNIE that the waterfalls inside the park, which have been nostalgic to the old-time city dwellers, have also been re-launched ahead of the festive season. “The renovated Captain Lakshmi Park has got a chess court, rope bridge, open gym, food kiosk and roller skating area. The park has been landscaped and CCTV cameras have also been installed”, the official said. 

Tia Mathew, a six-year-old girl of Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram, who came to visit the park with her friends was excited to explore the new area. Till now, they used to visit the children’s park inside the museum campus.

“What I loved the most here is that, unlike the museum children’s park, Captain Lakshmi Park is not very crowded. But I wish there were more items to play with,” Tia told TNIE. It was during the tenure of former KWA managing director, K Ramachandran, that steps were taken to modernise the area. 
The Kerala Agri Horticultural Society along with the tourism department used to hold the annual flower show during the ‘80s and ‘90s at the park. 

Unfortunately, by early 2000, the park became out of bounds for the public. Ahead of the 2021 assembly polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled the statue of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru after the government allotted 19.81 cents of land next to the refurbished park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Captain Lakshmi Park Kanakakunnu
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp