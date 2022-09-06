Bengal native gets fresh lease of life

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For West Bengal native Prakash Bairak, in his 30s, it is like a rebirth. The migrant labourer’s right hand got entangled inside a mixing unit during work at a construction site at Vithura.

Prakash was working in Vithura as part of the modernisation of the state highway project at Ponmudi. Initially the doctors thought of amputating his hand. But doctors at the SP Fort Hospital did a complex surgery over 24 hours.

Dr S P Asokan, managing director SP Fort Hospital, told TNIE that Prakash’s hand would have been amputated under normal circumstances.

“But a team headed by Dr Vijayakumar, plastic and micro-vascular surgeon, two surgeons, three ortho surgeons and two anesthetists gave a fresh lease of life to Prakash. The patient is still in the hospital and is able to move his hands. The nerve repair will be held after a couple of weeks,” said Dr Asokan.

Rs 50,000 has been given to Prakash to meet his day-to-day expenses under the aegis of S P Adarsh Foundation, he said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For West Bengal native Prakash Bairak, in his 30s, it is like a rebirth. The migrant labourer’s right hand got entangled inside a mixing unit during work at a construction site at Vithura. Prakash was working in Vithura as part of the modernisation of the state highway project at Ponmudi. Initially the doctors thought of amputating his hand. But doctors at the SP Fort Hospital did a complex surgery over 24 hours. Dr S P Asokan, managing director SP Fort Hospital, told TNIE that Prakash’s hand would have been amputated under normal circumstances. “But a team headed by Dr Vijayakumar, plastic and micro-vascular surgeon, two surgeons, three ortho surgeons and two anesthetists gave a fresh lease of life to Prakash. The patient is still in the hospital and is able to move his hands. The nerve repair will be held after a couple of weeks,” said Dr Asokan. Rs 50,000 has been given to Prakash to meet his day-to-day expenses under the aegis of S P Adarsh Foundation, he said.