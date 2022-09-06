Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Boat capsizes in Thiruvanantharam, two die, three missing

The accident occurred near the groyne in the vicinity of the harbour about 1.50pm. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two fishermen died and three others went missing after their boat capsized in the rough waves at Muthalappozhi harbour at Perumathura in Thiruvanantharam on Monday. The accident occurred near the groyne in the vicinity of the harbour about 1.50pm. 

The deceased are Shanavas, 55, and Nizamudeen, 65, both hailing from Varkala.The boat, ‘Safa Marfa’, is owned by a Varkala native. Initially, there was a confusion about the exact number of fishermen on the boat. At night, the Coastal police station at Anchuthengu said 23 persons were on the boat. Eighteen people could be rescued. Seven persons were rescued by the coastal police boat and the rest by fishermen. 

The accident occurred at the harbour mouth when the boat was returning to shore. The boat was severely damaged. Strong winds and high waves marred search and rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased are kept at the morgue of Taluk Hospital. 

