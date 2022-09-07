Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Man fatally hits wife using metal lamp

Aneesh, 35, of Varkala, has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just two months after marriage, a 26-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband after hitting her using a metal lamp at their residence at Ayanthi near Varkala on Tuesday. The deceased is Nikhitha, of Kidangamparambu in Alappuzha. 

Aneesh, 35, of Varkala, has been arrested in connection with the murder.  The police said the accused killed his wife around 2am by beating her head with a lamp (nilavilakku) following a heated argument over the suspicion of an illicit affair.  Though she was rushed to Varkala Taluk Hospital by Aneesh’s relatives her life could not be saved. Some of them overpowered Aneesh and handed him over to the police. 

The couple got married on July 8, 2022. “Prima facie, it is known that the murder was committed following a sudden provocation. However, he has been charged under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) and has been remanded in judicial custody,” said Rahul C R, Varkala sub-inspector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp