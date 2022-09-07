Man fatally hits wife using metal lamp

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Just two months after marriage, a 26-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her husband after hitting her using a metal lamp at their residence at Ayanthi near Varkala on Tuesday. The deceased is Nikhitha, of Kidangamparambu in Alappuzha.

Aneesh, 35, of Varkala, has been arrested in connection with the murder. The police said the accused killed his wife around 2am by beating her head with a lamp (nilavilakku) following a heated argument over the suspicion of an illicit affair. Though she was rushed to Varkala Taluk Hospital by Aneesh’s relatives her life could not be saved. Some of them overpowered Aneesh and handed him over to the police.

The couple got married on July 8, 2022. “Prima facie, it is known that the murder was committed following a sudden provocation. However, he has been charged under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) and has been remanded in judicial custody,” said Rahul C R, Varkala sub-inspector.

