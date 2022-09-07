Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Missing fishermen yet to be traced, joint search operations continue

Local fishers protest against alleged delay in launching search ops by govt machinery

Published: 07th September 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen throng the shore as search operations for the missing trio continue at Muthalapozhi in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Day-long search operations carried out on Tuesday by the coastal police, and marine enforcement squad with the assistance of an Indian Navy helicopter to trace three fishermen who went missing after a boat carrying 23 fishermen capsized off the Perumathura coast went in vain.

The search operations were disrupted many times due to bad weather and high tide. Though local fishermen assembled at the breakwater at Muthalapozhi to launch a search, that effort also failed. The coastal police said the search operations started at 5.30am and they could not find the missing fishermen due to rough waves. They said there were strong undercurrents and that the fishermen could have been swept away from here.

The search operations were stopped around 6pm on Tuesday due to bad light. The fishermen suspect that the bodies of the missing fishermen might have been stuck inside the fishing net under the accropodes of the breakwater. The Navy launched search operations under the breakwater but it was not successful.
Meanwhile, local fishermen laid siege to the Perumathura-Thiruvananthapuram coastal road on Tuesday morning in protest against the alleged delay in launching search operations by the government machinery.

The protesters gathered on the road and stopped vehicles, including the official vehicle of Chirayinkeezhu legislator V Sasi. Tension prevailed at the spot for around two hours. However, the police intervened and dispersed the protesters after promising to trace the fishermen at the earliest. Two fishermen died and three others went missing after their boat capsized in the rough waves at Muthalapozhi harbour in Perumathura on Monday. 

The accident occurred near the groyne in the vicinity of the harbour at 1.50pm. The deceased were Shanavas, 55, and Nizamudeen, 65, both hailing from Varkala. The boat, ‘Safa Marfa’, is owned by a Varkala native. Initially, there was confusion about the exact number of fishermen on the boat. At night, the coastal police station at Anchuthengu said 23 persons were on the boat, of which 18 people could be rescued. Seven persons were rescued by the coastal police boat and the rest by fishermen. The accident occurred at the harbour mouth when the boat was returning to shore. The boat was severely damaged in the mishap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermen
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp