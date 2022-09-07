Missing fishermen yet to be traced, joint search operations continue

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Day-long search operations carried out on Tuesday by the coastal police, and marine enforcement squad with the assistance of an Indian Navy helicopter to trace three fishermen who went missing after a boat carrying 23 fishermen capsized off the Perumathura coast went in vain.

The search operations were disrupted many times due to bad weather and high tide. Though local fishermen assembled at the breakwater at Muthalapozhi to launch a search, that effort also failed. The coastal police said the search operations started at 5.30am and they could not find the missing fishermen due to rough waves. They said there were strong undercurrents and that the fishermen could have been swept away from here.

The search operations were stopped around 6pm on Tuesday due to bad light. The fishermen suspect that the bodies of the missing fishermen might have been stuck inside the fishing net under the accropodes of the breakwater. The Navy launched search operations under the breakwater but it was not successful.

Meanwhile, local fishermen laid siege to the Perumathura-Thiruvananthapuram coastal road on Tuesday morning in protest against the alleged delay in launching search operations by the government machinery.

The protesters gathered on the road and stopped vehicles, including the official vehicle of Chirayinkeezhu legislator V Sasi. Tension prevailed at the spot for around two hours. However, the police intervened and dispersed the protesters after promising to trace the fishermen at the earliest. Two fishermen died and three others went missing after their boat capsized in the rough waves at Muthalapozhi harbour in Perumathura on Monday.

The accident occurred near the groyne in the vicinity of the harbour at 1.50pm. The deceased were Shanavas, 55, and Nizamudeen, 65, both hailing from Varkala. The boat, ‘Safa Marfa’, is owned by a Varkala native. Initially, there was confusion about the exact number of fishermen on the boat. At night, the coastal police station at Anchuthengu said 23 persons were on the boat, of which 18 people could be rescued. Seven persons were rescued by the coastal police boat and the rest by fishermen. The accident occurred at the harbour mouth when the boat was returning to shore. The boat was severely damaged in the mishap.

