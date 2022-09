By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is all set to welcome Onam. The hustle and bustle of shopping for clothes to vegetables have begun days ago.

In the evenings, T’Puram turns into a City of Lights with colourful lights iluminating stretches from Vellayambalam to Statue. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the Onam mood of the city

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is all set to welcome Onam. The hustle and bustle of shopping for clothes to vegetables have begun days ago. In the evenings, T’Puram turns into a City of Lights with colourful lights iluminating stretches from Vellayambalam to Statue. TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal captures the Onam mood of the city