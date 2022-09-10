Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

All-time record: Milma sells 95L litres of milk during Onam

Milma also set an all-time high sale of curd at 11,30,545 kg, marking an increase of 18.26% compared to last year.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Milma registered an all-time record sale of around 95 lakh litres of milk this Onam. A total of 94,59,576 litres of milk was sold from September 4 to 7, which was 11% higher than the previous year.  The milk cooperative sold over 35 lakh litres of milk on Thiruvonam day, on Thursday. Other dairy products also saw a record-high sale.

Milma also set an all-time high sale of curd at 11,30,545 kg, marking an increase of 18.26% compared to last year. On Thiruvonam day alone, 3,45,386 kg of curd was sold this year, an increase of 13.52% from the previous year.  The company sold around eight lakh packets of ‘palada payasam’ mix during these days. Milma also distributed 50ml of ghee each to 87 lakh consumers through the Onam Kits supplied by Supplyco.

