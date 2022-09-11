Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Residents association, mayor at loggerheads over Sreekaryam bus shelter

The Sreekaryam waiting shed near the College of Engineering has again become a bone of contention between the mayor and the residents association there.    

Published: 11th September 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sreekaryam waiting shed near the College of Engineering has again become a bone of contention between the mayor and the residents association there. Even after Mayor S Arya Rajendran ordered the construction of a new bus shelter to replace the old one, which was altered by the residents association due to allegations that male and female students sat together, the Srikrishna Nagar Residents Association has renovated it.

However, the mayor intervened and promised to build a new bus shelter as soon as possible. She stated that the design for the new gender-neutral shelter has been completed. The residents association has written on the wall near the shelter that it was only a bus waiting area.

The mayor reached the spot on July 21 as student organisations protested against the moral policing act by the residents association. But even after a month and a half, no action was taken by the corporation to renovate the shelter. The residents association renovated the waiting shelter at a cost of Rs 8,500. 

Meanwhile, the mayor responded that she would soon issue an order to demolish the waiting shelter built without permission on the wayside and build a new one on public-private-participation model. The residents association office-bearers said that they don’t have any problems with the corporation if it wants to demolish the bus shelter. But the residents association is firm that the bus shelter is for the public and not for college students only. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CET Waiting shed Srikrishna Nagar Residents Association
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp