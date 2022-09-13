Farewell blast!

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Back with a vengeance after a hiatus, a spectacular Onam pageantry marked the culmination of the week-long Onam celebration organised by Kerala Tourism. The festival frenzy kicked off in the afternoon on Monday as thousands of people started thronging the Kowdiar- East Fort stretch to catch a good glimpse of the pomp procession and fabulous floats.

Flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the pageant featured 76 floats and 77 art forms. Amid strict traffic curbs, as many as 8,000 artists took part in the gargantuan finale of a grand Onam fete. People, irrespective of age groups, were seen seated on the sidewalks for hours waiting to merge with the cultural melange.

A folk artist from Kozhikode, Rajan V K, 55, said the procession was a sign of hope for a brighter future: “Past couple of years have been tough and I had to do daily labour for survival. It’s a huge relief now things are going back to normal,” he added. Like Rajan, many artists had to do odd jobs for survival, as there were no platforms to perform, owing to the pandemic crisis. Sivadas, who came with 10 Theyyatt performers from Kozhikode, noted that many traditional art forms were on the verge of dying.

“We are trying to survive these artforms for the future generations,” he said. “We have been taking part in the Onam pageantry for over 15 years. Covid turned our lives upside down.” Colourful floats highlighted various issues and facets of the state. Including garbage menace, environment protection, eco-friendly vehicles, and women empowerment. The art forms of other states, too, were a highlight this year. Signalling the revival of tourism, the presence of foreign tourists added to the overall josh and vibe.

“Four of my friends came down from Russia just to see the pageantry, and it’s wonderful to see celebrations back in full swing,” said a Russian native settled in the capital city, Anna Runova. “I have been living here for the past 15 years, and I feel at home here. It is good to see the city bounce back with vigour.”

Elderly couple Leelama Mathai and Thomas Mathew, who came from Ayiroor to see the pageantry, expressed great pleasure for being able to take part in the festival. “It’s always exciting to see the Onam celebrations in the capital. We try not to miss it,” says Thomas.

