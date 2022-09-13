Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala scientist wins international award

AABB President Dana Devine will present the award at the annual meeting general session on October 1.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Amita R, Associate Professor with the Department of Transfusion Medicine at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Science and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram has been selected for ‘Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB)’ President’s award this year.

The award will be conferred to her during the Annual Congress of AABB to be held at Orlando in United States from October 1 to 4 to honour the extraordinary public service and contributions.

Amita is the coordinator of 'Youth Red Cross unit' in SCTIMST. She is a native of Peroorkada. AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing individuals and institutions involved in the field of transfusion medicine and bio-therapies.The association is committed to improve health through various ways, including educational programmes. AABB members are located in more than 80 countries.

