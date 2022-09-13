Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two-day workshop on issues faced by labourers from Wednesday

A seminar followed by a two-day workshop will be held to discuss issues in the construction sector of the state and explore solutions to them.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A seminar followed by a two-day workshop will be held to discuss issues in the construction sector of the state and explore solutions to them. The programme organised by the Kerala Labour Contract Cooperative Societies Welfare Association (KLCCSWA) will also address difficulties faced by the labour contract cooperative societies. The seminar on ‘Role of Labour Cooperative Societies in Kerala Development’ will be inaugurated by Co-operation Minister V N Vasavan on Wednesday.

Former Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will present the topic. Water Resources minister Roshi Augustine will be the chief guest. Mini Antony, Cooperation Department Secretary will preside over the function. Alex Varghese, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, will inaugurate the welfare association’s website.  Labour Fed Chairman Jose Parappuram, Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society Chairman Ramesan Paleri, National Labour Federation Director T K Kishore Kumar will speak. The seminar will be held at Cooperative Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram.

The workshops will be held on Thursday and Friday at the Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM) at Mudavanmugal. Workshop on ‘Role of Labour Cooperatives in Public Works’ will be inaugurated by Public Works Department Secretary Ajith Kumar on Thursday.  The theme for the third day is ‘Role of Labour Cooperatives in Local Self-Government Construction Works’. Local Self-Government Department Chief Engineer K. Johnson will be the keynote speaker.

