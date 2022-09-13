Wallet of man watching RaGa yatra picked

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have intensified the search for a group of men, who allegedly picked the wallet of a person, who was watching the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra near Killipalam on Monday morning.

Karamana police said the pickpocketing occurred by 8.30 am when the procession was passing in front of a private hospital. “The purse of a man, who came to visit a patient at a private hospital near Killipalam, was robbed by the miscreants. He lost a few documents, cash and ATM card that were kept in his wallet,” said a police officer.

Sources said the person was watching the procession passing by when the incident happened. Police sources, meanwhile, added that the CCTV visuals of four suspects were collected and efforts are on to identify them.

“From physical appearance, it seems they could be from Tamil Nadu. But we are not in a position to confirm it now,” sources said. City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said they are yet to ascertain the identity of the pickpockets.“It’s very difficult to say where they came from. But we have intensified our probe and are expecting to get a breakthrough soon,” he said.

