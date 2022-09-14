Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Drug abuse: Kerala to form committees

The state-level committee will be chaired by the CM, while Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh will be the co-chairman.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has decided to form committees at various levels to deal with the menace of drug abuse. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. The committees will be formed at the state and district levels. Vigil groups will also be created in the local bodies and educational institutions.

The state-level committee will be chaired by the CM, while Local Self Government Minister M B Rajesh will be the co-chairman. The finance, higher education, general education, fisheries, health, industries, law , SC and ST welfare and sports ministers and department secretaries will be part of the state-level committee. Chief secretary V P Joy will coordinate the activities. The state-level committee will meet on September 22 to review its functioning.

