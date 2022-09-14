Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Nursing students held for possessing 200 Nitrazepam tablets

The arrested are Prajin, 27, of Koonthalloor near Chirayinkeezhu and his wife Darshana S Pillai, 22.

Published: 14th September 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram excise circle officials on Monday arrested a couple, who are nursing students as well, for possessing 200 Nitrazepam tablets, a Schedule H prescription drug misused for its potent hypnotic properties.

The arrested are Prajin, 27, of Koonthalloor near Chirayinkeezhu and his wife Darshana S Pillai, 22. They were nabbed during an inspection held as part of Onam special drive near Chackai bypass. Prajin and Darshana are final-year BSc Nursing students at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital and Kollam District Hospital, respectively.

Excise Inspector S S Shiju, who led the operation, said the arrested piled up the tablets, which are usually used for treating insomnia, after buying them using bogus prescription and seal of a doctor at the general hospital. Another official said the couple also used to buy the tablets using the prescription of Darshana’s close relative, who is under treatment for a mental illness. They used to sell the tablets for `100 each. Shiju said the excise has recovered the contact numbers of several suspected customers too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp