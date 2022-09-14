Nursing students held for possessing 200 Nitrazepam tablets

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram excise circle officials on Monday arrested a couple, who are nursing students as well, for possessing 200 Nitrazepam tablets, a Schedule H prescription drug misused for its potent hypnotic properties.

The arrested are Prajin, 27, of Koonthalloor near Chirayinkeezhu and his wife Darshana S Pillai, 22. They were nabbed during an inspection held as part of Onam special drive near Chackai bypass. Prajin and Darshana are final-year BSc Nursing students at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital and Kollam District Hospital, respectively.

Excise Inspector S S Shiju, who led the operation, said the arrested piled up the tablets, which are usually used for treating insomnia, after buying them using bogus prescription and seal of a doctor at the general hospital. Another official said the couple also used to buy the tablets using the prescription of Darshana’s close relative, who is under treatment for a mental illness. They used to sell the tablets for `100 each. Shiju said the excise has recovered the contact numbers of several suspected customers too.

