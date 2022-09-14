Pending bills will get guv’s assent: Speaker AN Shamseer

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Newly-elected speaker of the state legislative assembly AN Shamseer has expressed hope that issues relating to bills recently enacted by the legislature will be resolved through discussions between the governor and the state government. Shamseer was responding to a query on delay in obtaining governor’s approval for the bills at a press meet on Tuesday.

The legislation’s pending assent from the Raj Bhavan also include 12 bills recently enacted by the assembly to replace lapsed ordinances. While asserting that he will remain totally non-partisan in the assembly, the MLA from Thalassery said he will respond politically as and when it is required. Shamseer also said that the rights of both the ruling front and the opposition will be protected. “I have full realisation about the greatness of the speaker’s post. I hope that I will be able to accomplish the task assigned to me,” he said.

