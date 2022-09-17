Thiruvananthapuram students make electric car for international fair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An electric car designed by students of Government Engineering College Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, under the mentorship of Acsia Technologies has reached the final stage of Shell Eco-Marathon (SEM) 2022. The project is supported by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme under the state government.

‘Vandy’, the electric car designed by team Pravega, 19 mechanical students of the college, is one among the five teams that qualified for the national level of International Energy Efficiency Competition to be held in Indonesia from October 11 to 16.

“We built our car from scratch to refine our design strategy. What makes us unique is the use of unlikely materials derived from nature and recycled waste. ‘Vandy’ is designed to reduce carbon footprint with optimum aerodynamics and minimum weight,” says Kalyani S Kumar, team leader of Pravega.

SEM by Royal Dutch Shell PLC is an international competition where students from across the world design, build, and test cars with ultra-efficiency. The goal is to build super mileage cars, both in the electric and gasoline categories.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An electric car designed by students of Government Engineering College Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, under the mentorship of Acsia Technologies has reached the final stage of Shell Eco-Marathon (SEM) 2022. The project is supported by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme under the state government. ‘Vandy’, the electric car designed by team Pravega, 19 mechanical students of the college, is one among the five teams that qualified for the national level of International Energy Efficiency Competition to be held in Indonesia from October 11 to 16. “We built our car from scratch to refine our design strategy. What makes us unique is the use of unlikely materials derived from nature and recycled waste. ‘Vandy’ is designed to reduce carbon footprint with optimum aerodynamics and minimum weight,” says Kalyani S Kumar, team leader of Pravega. SEM by Royal Dutch Shell PLC is an international competition where students from across the world design, build, and test cars with ultra-efficiency. The goal is to build super mileage cars, both in the electric and gasoline categories.