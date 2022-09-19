Modernisation drive to improve quality of roads in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Road construction procedures in the state will undergo a sea change in the coming days as the government has decided to go in for modernisation. This was announced by Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. Many of the roads in the state have become unfit for travel owing to the change in the weather pattern and other reasons, including the unholy nexus between officials and contractors, he said.

He was speaking to the media after inspecting the reconstruction work of Nedumangad- Pazhakutty road, Pazhakutty-Mangalapuram road and Ponmudi Road in the capital district on Sunday. “Roads in Kerala are designed in such a way to meet the demand of the time. The increase in the number of vehicles and weather condition have affected the roads. As a result, road development in the state can only be achieved by looking ahead to Kerala’s future,” Riyas said.

He also pointed out that a majority of the roads in Kerala are in a good condition. “But there are issues with some roads. This is due to heavy rain, lack of proper drains, and unscientific road construction,” Riyas said.

He also wanted permanent and not temporary solution to improve the quality of roads. “This government aims to build well-designed roads for future generations that can withstand any weather condition. The preliminary discussions in this regard have started,” Riyas said. He said that attempts are being made to construct new roads with relatively good width and drains.

