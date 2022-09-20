Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Cheetah glory at Thiruvananthapuram's Natural History Museum

 When the arrival of cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park hogged the headlines on Saturday, old timers recall how the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo also had five cheetahs until 1986.

Published: 20th September 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

The stuffed male African cheetah at the Natural History Museum, T’Puram | Picture courtesy — Jaykrishnan, The Natural History Museum

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the arrival of eight cheetahs in the country has attracted a lot of attention, a stuffed male African cheetah and the skin of another cheetah are among the exhibits proudly showcased at the Natural History Museum in Thiruvananthapuram.They originally belonged to the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo and following their death in 1986 they were taxidermy mounted or stuffed by Van Ingen & Van Ingen of Mysore, then best known taxidermist in India, for a now paltry sum of Rs 3,000.

 When the arrival of cheetahs from Namibia at Kuno National Park hogged the headlines on Saturday, old timers recall how the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo also had five cheetahs until 1986. According to the stock book at the zoo,  the first of these cheetahs had arrived way back on  July 9, 1945. The second one came on  December 10, 1973. The remaining three cheetahs were also procured under a barter system during the 70s and 80s. But since the particular page on the stock book got damaged due to wear and tear, it is not clear from where the cheetahs were brought.

Abu Sivadas, director of Thiruvananthapuram Museum and Zoo recalled in a chat with the TNIE that it was during the tenure of the late P R Chandran that the dead cheetahs were sent to Van Ingen & Van Ingen of Mysore in 1986 to have them  stuffed and put on display at the NH Museum.

“The name Van Ingen & Van Ingen is misleading to some extent since it has a Dutch connotation. But in reality they were master taxidermists from the UK during the days of the British Raj. They had a gala time when game hunting had been a thriving sport among the various rulers during the pre-Independence era. Van Ingen & Van Ingen used to stuff 400 tigers per year as those days the rulers had the habit of keeping stuffed wild cats as trophy mounts in their palaces,” said Abu Sivadas.

Among the scores of dead animals being preserved and put on display at the recently refurbished NH Museum, the two cheetahs which are of African origin are also placed at vantage points. Despite being 36-years-old, they still look as if they are alive. Since the death of the cheetah in 1986, the city zoo has not got another pair.

Dr Jacob Alexander, senior veterinary surgeon, Thiruvananthapuram Zoo, told TNIE that the zoo master plan approved by the Central Zoo Authority has not given permission to procure cheetah.
“There should also be an enclosure solely for the cheetah,” added Dr Alexander.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cheetah Thiruvananthapuram Zoo Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp