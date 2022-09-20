Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Higher education sector in Kerala to undergo extensive modernisation: KN Balagopal

Four science parks featuring cutting-edge technology and science research facilities will come up in the state at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore.

Published: 20th September 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government aims to comprehensively modernise the higher education sector in a way that it can accommodate various changes and challenges in the industrial and research sectors, Finance Minister KN Balagopal has said. He was inaugurating the Human Resource Development Centre of Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) at the varsity headquarters.

Four science parks featuring cutting-edge technology and science research facilities will come up in the state at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. In order to connect and transform the research projects conducted in universities and colleges with the industrial world, the state budget has set aside funds to build translational research centres in universities, he said.

Beyond academic research, universities must take initiatives to employ applied research, establishing start-ups and companies in the process. To work as part of this new research culture, teachers need to be trained in rapidly evolving advanced technology, Balagopal added.

Fifty acres of land has been acquired for KTU campus. Another 50 acres will be acquired for industrial and practical research projects, the minister said. Besides upholding academic values, the uniqueness and strength of the universities in the state are the social systems that are attentive against dangerous and reactionary intrusions in the field of education, Balagopal said.

