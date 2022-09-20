Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC staff rough up man who enquired about daughter's travel concession

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC employees roughed up a man in front of his daughter following a dispute over travel concession for the latter at Kattakada bus station in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the morning when Preman, a native of Amachal in Thiruvananthapuram, went to the bus station to enquire about the delay in renewing the concession card of his daughter, a second-year graduate student.

An employee at the counter demanded a course certificate and Preman agreed to produce it the next day. But the employee was provoked when the parent complained about troubling applicants by demanding more documents.

The verbal duel then turned into a scuffle.

When more employees joined they roughed up Preman in front of his daughter and her friend. They even tried to lock him up in a room with the intention of handing him over to the police.

The daughter was heard complaining about being hit in the melee.

Preman who is also an employee of the Panchayat department got himself admitted to the government hospital in Kattakada.

A passerby took the video of the incident which went viral sparking an outrage.

The transport minister Antony Raju said the behaviour of the employees were unacceptable. He sought a report on the incident with the KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar.

The Kerala State Road Transport Employees Union (KSRTEU) also demanded strict action against the employees involved in the incident.

