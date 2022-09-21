Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Poornakumbhamela held at Santhigiri Ashram

Poornakumbhamela was celebrated at Santhigiri Ashram in an ambience of Vrithashudhi and Gurubhakthi (purity of fasting, and devotion).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poornakumbhamela was celebrated at Santhigiri Ashram in an ambience of Vrithashudhi and Gurubhakthi (purity of fasting, and devotion). A special floral offering led by the Sanyasi Sangha and others took place at Parnasala at 5am, which was followed by the flag hoisting ceremony, floral offering ritual, Gurupadavandanam and Prasad distribution at 6 am.

 Later at 12 noon, Gurupooja, Gurudarshan and various offerings were held. Santhigiri Ashram president Swami Chaitanya Jnana Thapaswi and general secretary Swami Gururethnam Jnana Thapaswi led various ceremonies. The Kumbhamela procession commenced at 5pm. Devotees accompanied the Kumbhams by carrying ‘deepams’ - steel ‘thattams’ with rice, flowers, incense sticks, and coconuts with oil and lit wicks. The Kumbhams and Deepams were offered to guru with prayers.

The Poornakumbhamela is a ceremony commemorating the ashram founder Navajyothi Sree Karunakara Guru’s attainment of spiritual completion (Avasthapoorthekaranam). Kumbhams are taken with 11 days of fasting. At 10pm, artistic programmes were also staged under the leadership of the Vishwasamskriti Kalarengam. The 96th Navpoojitam celebrations also concluded with the Poornakumbhamela.

